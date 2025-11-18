Listen Live
Choose Excellence | Dr Willey Jolley

Elevate your potential: Insights from Dr. Willey Jolley on choosing excellence

Published on November 18, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Choose Excellence”

I want to talk about excellence, an idea from my book, An Attitude of Excellence.  See, excellence doesn’t happen by chance or accident.  It is a choice that you make every single solitary day.   You can choose average or you can choose excellence. 

Average gives you… average results, but excellence gives you extraordinary results.  People of excellence, they don’t just do what they’re paid to do, they go the extra mile.  They show up early, they stay a little later, and do a little more.  When you live with an attitude of excellence, everything happens in a new way.  Opportunities find you, doors open, and success follows you. 

Don’t settle for average.  Choose excellence in everything you do.  It’ll make a major difference in your success. 

