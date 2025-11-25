Rev. Jesse Jackson Released From Hospital, Family Says

Source: Ricky Flores / Getty

Earlier this month, we reported that famed civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized in Chicago, where he was under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a neurodegenerative condition that he was diagnosed with last year, according to family members. Thankfully, Jackson’s family has reported that the 84-year-old has since been discharged from the hospital and “remains in stable condition.”

According to Reuters, Jackson’s son and family spokesperson, Yusef Jackson, didn’t offer any further details regarding his father’s condition following his discharge from Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Monday, but, on behalf of his family, he did thank friends and supporters for their prayers and visits.

“We bear witness to the fact that prayer works and would also like to thank the professional, caring, and amazing medical and security staff at Northwestern Hospital,” Yusef said in a statement. “We humbly ask for your continued prayers through this precious time.”

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jackson was hospitalized Nov. 12. According to ABC News, his family revealed an update to his condition last week, reporting that he was breathing without the assistance of machines. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization formed as a merger of Operation PUSH and the National Rainbow Coalition — both of which were founded by Jackson — said at the time: “We are grateful for the medical team at Northwestern Hospital. They will continue to monitor his progress and well-being to ensure the best possible care and support.”

As we previously reported, Rainbow PUSH revealed Jackson “was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease; however, last April, his PSP condition was confirmed.” The National Institutes of Health defines PSP as “a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking and balance, and eye movements,” and says the disease is caused by damage to nerve cells in the brain.

Hopefully, Jackson’s condition will continue to improve, and we will keep him and his family in our thoughts and well-wishes.

SEE ALSO:

Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized

How Rev. Jesse Jackson Changed The Political Conversation In America

How Jesse Jackson Changed American Elections







Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Released From Hospital, Family Says was originally published on newsone.com