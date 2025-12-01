Happiness Is In Direct Proportion To Gratitude – Share The Love

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Happiness Is In Direct Proportion To Gratitude”

As we continue to celebrate our gratitude, which will continue to positively impact your attitude and your altitude, we must know that winners think differently. Winners realize that it is not a matter of being happy that creates gratitude, but rather the opposite.

It is the process of deciding to be grateful that ultimately leads to happiness. Losers focus on things that can make them happy for the short run and think it leads to long-term gratitude, but in reality, it is because they have gratitude that leads to long-term happiness. In research studies, people who start their day counting their blessings are those who have greater success. Even on tough days, when you find something to be grateful for, then you will see that that has an impact on your attitude and your happiness.

Try it. It works. And when you do, you will feel much better.

