Source: BG048/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the festive season draws near, travelers worldwide are on the lookout for destinations that truly capture the magic, joy, and charm of Christmas. In anticipation of the holidays, Travel and Tour World is excited to present its highly anticipated list of the Top 30 Christmas Holiday Destinations for 2025. This curated selection highlights cities and regions around the globe that promise extraordinary holiday spirit, iconic celebrations, and unforgettable festive experiences. Get ready to explore the best places to celebrate Christmas like never before!

“Christmas travel is not just a seasonal trend—it’s a global cultural phenomenon that unites people through tradition, joy, and celebration. Each destination on this list delivers a distinctive holiday story, from centuries-old European markets to sun-soaked tropical festivities.”

— Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Travel and Tour World

The 2025 list reflects a rich diversity of Christmas traditions—European old-world markets, snowy Arctic escapes, vibrant metropolitan light shows, tropical holiday experiences, and heritage-inspired celebrations. Whether travelers crave cozy winter wonderlands or warm beachside festivities, these destinations offer something for everyone.

The Top 30 Christmas Holiday Destinations Around the World for 2025

New York City, USA (North America) Budapest, Hungary (Europe) London, United Kingdom (Europe) Strasbourg, France (Europe) Nuremberg, Germany (Europe) Vienna, Austria (Europe) Amsterdam, Netherlands (Europe) Hamburg, Germany (Europe) Edinburgh, United Kingdom (Europe) Rovaniemi, Finland (Europe) Tokyo, Japan (Asia) Rome, Italy (Europe) Prague, Czech Republic (Europe) Salzburg, Austria (Europe) Copenhagen, Denmark (Europe) Barcelona, Spain (Europe) Cancún, Mexico (North America) Cape Town, South Africa (Africa) Buenos Aires, Argentina (South America) Stowe, USA (North America) Jackson Hole, USA (North America) Saint Lucia (Caribbean) Wānaka, New Zealand (Oceania) Basel, Switzerland (Europe) Bruges, Belgium (Europe) Quebec City, Canada (North America) Florida Keys, USA (North America) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (South America) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA (North America) Dubai, UAE (Middle East / Asia)

Each of these carefully selected destinations offers a unique way to experience Christmas, from traditional markets and snowy winter wonderlands to sun-soaked beaches and vibrant cultural celebrations. Here’s a closer look at what makes each location truly magical for the 2025 holiday season.

30 Christmas Holiday Destinations Around the World for 2025 was originally published on praiserichmond.com