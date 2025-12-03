From City Hall To 34th Street: Baltimore Lights Up For The 2025 Holiday Season

Source: Greg Pease / Getty

Baltimore is officially ready to sleigh the holiday season, y’all! 🎄✨

The city is kicking things off in sparkling style as the Baltimore City Hall Christmas Tree gets its annual glow-up on December 11 for “Holiday on Holliday.” Expect twinkling lights, good vibes, and hometown pride as Baltimore’s own American Idol alum Gabby Samone hits the stage alongside the Baltimore Urban Inspirational Collective. Consider it your unofficial invite to start feeling jolly!

Meanwhile, over at Johns Hopkins Bayview, the season shines a little brighter during Tuesday’s “Light the Labyrinth: A Celebration of Light and Diversity.” Starting at 5 p.m., community members and medical staff will gather indoors—thank you, unpredictable December weather—to honor how different cultures use light to bring hope. Performers include Dr. Iain Forrest (a.k.a. “The Electric Cellist”), All 4 One Creative Arts, and a lineup of youth musicians ready to warm your heart.

Then on Thursday, one of Baltimore’s biggest holiday traditions returns as the Washington Monument Lighting festivities take over Mount Vernon Place starting at 5 p.m. With nearly two dozen vendors, live performances—including Broadway’s own Glinda from Wicked, Alison Bailey—and fireworks at 8 p.m., it’s the ultimate holiday hangout.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, Hampden’s Miracle on 34th Street already lit up the block for the season, and the beloved German Christmas Village is back at West Shore Park with more than 70 vendors, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and that giant Christmas pyramid we all love.

The celebrations don’t stop there!

Anne Arundel County is glowing up too, with the Glen Burnie Town Center Tree Lighting on Wednesday featuring free ice skating, Santa visits, live music, and Toys for Tots donations. Waugh Chapel Towne Centre brings hot chocolate and giveaways Thursday at 6 p.m., and Arundel Mills hosts a sensory-friendly Santa experience on Sunday.

Baltimore County joins the festivities Friday at 6 p.m. with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Allegheny Avenue.

Carroll County brings the charm Wednesday at 5 p.m. with its Holiday Lighting Ceremony—rumor has it Santa is pulling up on a fire truck!

And Harford County keeps the weekend festive with Bel Air’s 35th Annual Christmas Celebration, complete with a parade, bonfire, hot chocolate, and a 5 p.m. tree lighting.

Finally, Howard County is making your holiday joyride easier with its fifth annual Holiday Lights Map, highlighting the most decked-out homes and displays across the county.

Wherever you celebrate, Charm City and its neighbors are shining bright this season. ✨🎅🏾🎁

From City Hall To 34th Street: Baltimore Lights Up For The 2025 Holiday Season was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com