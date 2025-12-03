Listen Live
NEW SONG by Zacardi Cortez… “Working On Me”

2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Multiple Stellar Award and BMI Chart-topping vocal sensation Zacardi Cortez has amassed three top-10 albums and now offers more of his testimony with “Working on Me.”

“I think a lot of people will relate to it. People like to throw folks away. I’m so grateful God doesn’t work that way. He’s working on me and I trust I’ll only become better and better.”.

Zacardi says, I wrote this song for Kerry Douglas. And he loves it! He says it’s his testimony but it’s mine as well. I think a lot of people will relate to it.

