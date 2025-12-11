Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 1: The Gift of Self-Confidence”

‘Tis the season to be… ha ha… that’s right, jolly. As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day. On the second day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of love. The parable states, “Love those now who never loved before. Let those who always love now love more.” To effectively give gifts, you should give gifts that start with love. A gift given without love is paramount to giving water without it being wet, or fire without it being hot. Give gifts with love. And if you have no gifts to give, then just give love. Scripture teaches that love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails. This Christmas, make a point to give the gift of love—real, sincere love—because it never fails. Give it to people you know and then share it with people who need love, because love never fails.

The 12 Days of Christmas Day 2: The Gift of Love |Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com