Source: Alexander Sibaja / Getty

Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., the father of late Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla and a key figure in her rise to stardom, has died at the age of 86. The news was confirmed by his son, Abraham “A.B.” Isaac Quintanilla III, in an emotional Instagram post shared on Saturday, Dec. 13.

“It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today,” A.B. wrote, alongside a photo of his father set to the Pedro Infante classic “Cien Años.” The post marked a quiet and heartfelt tribute to a man who played a central role in shaping one of the most influential Latin music careers of all time.

Abraham Quintanilla was married to Marcella Quintanilla, and together they raised three children, A.B., Suzette, and Selena. Selena’s life and career were tragically cut short in March 1995 when she was killed at the age of 23 by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar. In the years before her death, Abraham managed Selena and her band, Selena y Los Dinos. A.B. played bass, Suzette was the drummer, and Selena’s husband, Chris Pérez, served as guitarist. Before guiding his children’s musical journey, Abraham himself performed in a band also called Los Dinos.

A.B. has previously spoken about how his father’s own experience in the music industry helped him recognize Selena’s extraordinary talent early on. In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, he said that while many parents believe their children are gifted, his father, as a musician, saw something truly special that others initially missed. Abraham and Marcella later reflected on Selena’s life and legacy in the Netflix documentary Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy, which premiered on Nov. 17, following their earlier collaboration with the streaming service on Selena: The Series.

Further details surrounding Abraham Quintanilla Jr.’s death, including the cause, have not been made public.

Selena’s Father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., Dies at 86 was originally published on theboxhouston.com