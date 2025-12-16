Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

A woman was killed, and four men were injured in a mass shooting late Monday night in East Baltimore, police said.

An officer was near the intersection of Belair Road and Mayfield Avenue around 10:50 p.m. when gunshots rang out. The officer responded immediately and found two men, ages 20 and 24, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, officers also located a 54-year-old woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

As the investigation continued, two additional men, ages 25 and 31, arrived at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police said their injuries were also considered non life threatening. Investigators believe the two men were injured during the same shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and police have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Baltimore Police at 410 396 2100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1 866 7Lockup.

Deadly Overnight Shooting In East Baltimore Leaves One Woman Dead, Four Hurt was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com