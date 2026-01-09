Source: Richard Chapin Downs Jr. / Getty

A Maryland state delegate representing northeast Baltimore City is facing a criminal assault charge stemming from an early New Year’s Day incident.

Court records show Delegate Caylin Young was charged with misdemeanor second degree assault following an argument that allegedly escalated into physical violence around 2:30 a.m. on January 1, WMAR2 reports.

According to the statement of probable cause, Young and the victim were involved in a dispute after a wrong turn while driving. Investigators say the argument intensified, with Young reportedly demanding to take control of the vehicle. Court documents allege that Young entered the driver’s seat, continued yelling, and then struck the victim in the chest with a closed fist.

The alleged incident prompted authorities to file one count of second degree assault, a misdemeanor under Maryland law.

Young has served in the Maryland General Assembly since January 2023, representing parts of northeast Baltimore City. The charge does not involve official legislative duties, according to court records.

In a statement provided through his attorney, Young denied the allegations.

“Delegate Young denies each and every allegation against him,” said defense attorney Robbie Leonard. “We have already filed a motion for a speedy trial and look forward to our day in court.”

No court date has been publicly announced. It is not immediately clear whether the charge will have any impact on Young’s legislative role as the case moves forward.

The Maryland General Assembly has not issued a statement regarding the charge.

Northeast Baltimore Delegate Charged Following Alleged New Year’s Day Altercation was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com