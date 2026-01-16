Think Your Way To Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Think Your Way to Sucess”

In this time of challenge and change, I want to give you tips to create your greater comeback. I’ve learned that the old saying is true: whatever you think about and focus on longest becomes stronger. So think good thoughts, and every time a negative thought tries to dominate or come into your mind, you say, “No, no, no, no, no.” Think about what you are grateful for today and combine that with your future dreams. Your mind will be filled with good, strong, and wonderful images, and you will be amazed at how you will start to think better and feel better.

So dream big, think about what you want, and then get going to make it happen. I know that this time of setbacks is tough, but a setback is nothing but a setup for a greater comeback. Know that everything changes for those who are willing to make every day a better day. If you do, you will see greater success in your life and in your achievements.

