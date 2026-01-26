Baltimore Snow Emergency: Parking Restrictions, Trash Delays Announced

Source: Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

A major winter storm dumped more than eight inches of snow across Baltimore on Sunday, creating hazardous road conditions and disrupting city services as crews work to dig out.

City officials have activated parking restrictions along designated snow emergency routes to allow transportation crews to clear streets and sidewalks. Residents are required to move their vehicles off all emergency routes, even if parking lanes appear clear. Officials stressed that parking is prohibited on these routes at all times until further notice, regardless of what posted signs may indicate.

To help residents comply, the city has opened several city-owned parking garages for free use through at least 7 p.m. Tuesday, with officials noting the deadline may be extended depending on conditions. Free parking is available at multiple downtown and neighborhood garages, including Baltimore Street, Caroline Street, Fleet & Eden, Franklin Street, Little Italy, Penn Station, Saint Paul Street, and West Street garages. In addition, residents may park in select school and institutional lots, including Montebello Elementary/Middle School, Mergenthaler High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, the JHU South Garage, and Johns Hopkins at Keswick.

Parking restrictions along all snow emergency routes are in effect 24 hours a day, and tickets are being issued to vehicles left on these routes.

The storm has also impacted trash and recycling services. Trash collection scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 31. From Wednesday through Friday, residents are asked to place trash bins at the end of alleys for pickup. Recycling will not be collected this week, though normal recycling service is expected to resume next week. City officials say additional updates will be shared as cleanup efforts continue.

