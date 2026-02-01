Meet Baltimore’s Youngest Black Principal Leading With Legacy and Innovation

As Baltimore celebrates 100 Years of Black History, one of the city’s youngest education leaders is stepping into the spotlight and embracing the responsibility that comes with legacy, leadership, and representation.

During a recent conversation with radio personality Persia Nicole, Ryan Stokeling, the youngest Black principal in Baltimore City, reflected on his role at Katherine Johnson Global Academy and the meaning behind leading a school named after one of the most influential Black women in history.

Stokeling said stepping into the role came with an immediate sense of purpose. As principal of a school honoring Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician who helped change the course of space exploration, he knew innovation had to be more than a buzzword. Instead of leading from behind a desk, Stokely prioritizes being present in hallways, classrooms, and within the school community.

Looking ahead, he hopes his legacy will be defined by transformation. Stokeling wants Katherine Johnson Global Academy to become a destination school for Baltimore City, one that prepares students to confidently move on to the city’s most competitive high schools and proudly identify as Rockets.

Grounded in a leadership philosophy rooted in service and humility, Stokeling draws inspiration from the words of Martin Luther King Jr. and believes Black history should be honored every day, not just during one month. One of his first major initiatives was reestablishing the student government association to teach students the power of civic engagement and voting.

He also emphasizes culturally relevant instruction that allows students to see themselves in what they learn, whether through history, math, or financial literacy. But above all, Stokely believes confidence is key.

By investing in students’ social, emotional, and mental well-being, he hopes to empower the next generation of innovators and change makers. His message to young people is simple but powerful. It is not only okay to be yourself, but it is also essential.

As Baltimore looks toward the future, leaders like Ryan Stokeling are already shaping it.

Meet Ryan Stokeling: A Principal Leading Baltimore’s Youth With Legacy and Innovation was originally published on 92q.com