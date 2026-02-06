Source: Erik McGregor / Getty

Last month, we reported that multiple polls, including surveys conducted by Quinnipiac University and YouGov, found that the majority of Americans, nearly 60%, believed the killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross was unjustified, and generally disapprove of how federal agencies are handling immigration enforcement.

Since then, Minnesota health professional Alex Pretti was unjustly shot and killed by federal agents; the Trump administration has found itself drowning in backlash for brazenly lying about what happened to smear the victim; ICE has faced similar backlash for using a 5-year-old child as bait to arrest his father, the agency has been scrutinized for arresting people without proper warrants; and local cops have joined citizens, U.S. residents and noncitizens alike in accusing the feds of routine racial profiling.

So, let’s see where the people are on the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown now, shall we?

From NPR:

On the heels of two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens in Minnesota at the hands of federal immigration agents, 65% of Americans said Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “gone too far,” according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. And President Trump is facing the highest intensity of disapproval since just after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The percentage of those saying ICE has gone too far in enforcing immigration laws is an 11-point increase since last summer. It’s driven by independents and Democrats; both groups went up by double-digits. Trump’s overall approval rating remains low at 39%, with 56% disapproving, and a whopping 51% strongly disapproving. That’s the highest Marist has seen in its polling since it started asking how strongly respondents approve or disapprove of presidents dating back to 2017.

Well damn. Apparently, ICE approval is only going downhill, and the general approval of President Donald Trump is also in the shitter, where it has been for most of his abysmal second term.

OK, OK — but that was just one NPR poll, right? Surely, there are other polls that weren’t largely responded to by commie, Marxist, socialist America haters with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” right? RIGHT?

From ABC News:

A Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday found that 63% of voters disapprove of the way ICE is enforcing immigration laws and 34% approve — a lower rating than the agency received in a January Quinnipiac poll, when 57% disapproved and 40% approved. An Ipsos poll released Monday found that 62% of Americans said current efforts by ICE officers to deal with unauthorized immigration goes “too far.” That is up slightly from 58% who said the same in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted the week before. The share of Republicans saying ICE efforts go too far was up 10 points, from 20% to 30%.

Damn, Trump isn’t beginning to lose Republicans, is he?

Well, according to Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, the results of the poll conducted by his organization might, at the very least, indicate a “shift” among the very voters he conned into returning him to the White House.

“The thing in the numbers that we’ve been experiencing is the shift among some of the folks who voted for him — his voting coalition — not necessarily the governing support he has, but his voting coalition,” Miringoff said.

As for the Quinnipiac poll, it found 58% of voters believe DHS Secretary Kristi Noem should be removed from her position overseeing immigration operations, and 60% said ICE should withdraw from Minneapolis, which, according to ICE Director Tom Homan, the administration has begun doing. (I mean, Homan is pretending he’s pulling out feds because the job in Minnesota has already been done, not because the job that has been done has been so massively unpopular, but whatever.)

The wild thing is that ICE’s sinking popularity has not seemed to deter the Trump administration from doubling down on everything that is making the agency so thoroughly hated. Federal judges have had to block the Trump administration from targeting documented immigrants in Minnesota and Ohio, and in Oregon, a judge ordered immigration agents to stop arresting people without warrants unless there’s a likelihood of escape.

From the Associated Press:

U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai issued a preliminary injunction in a proposed class-action lawsuit targeting the Department of Homeland Security’s practice of arresting immigrants they happen to come across while conducting ramped-up enforcement operations — which critics have described as “arrest first, justify later.” Similar actions, including immigration agents entering private property without a warrant issued by a court, have drawn concern from civil rights groups across the country amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. Courts in Colorado and Washington, D.C., have issued rulings like Kasubhai’s, and the government has appealed them.

It just seems very important to this administration that it be allowed to violate civil and human rights unfettered.

And then these people scratch their heads, wondering why no one seems to like them.

Well, no one liked the Gestapo except for Nazis, either. Hope this helps.

