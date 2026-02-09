Trendsetter Sense Talks Faith, Hip-Hop, and His Journey on The Nightly Spirit

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Trendsetter Sense recently joined Darlene McCoy on The Nightly Spirit for a powerful conversation, sharing details about his remarkable journey from the heights of the mainstream hip-hop world to dedicating his talents to Christian ministry. He opened up about his past, his spiritual awakening, and his exciting new projects that are making waves in both Christian and secular music scenes.

Many remember Trendsetter Sense from his time working alongside DJ Drama and the iconic Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. He was deeply embedded in the music industry, traveling the world and achieving what many would consider the ultimate dream. However, despite the success, he felt a void. As he explained to Darlene, something was missing in his spirit, and he felt a persistent call to use his skills for a higher purpose.

This calling led to a profound spiritual transformation. Trendsetter Sense described how he initially ran from this new path, attached to the life he had built. It wasn’t until he hit rock bottom, losing everything, that he fully surrendered. He was built back up, got saved and baptized, and emerged with a fearless determination to spread the word of God. This renewed purpose sent him back into the “trenches,” but this time as a servant for the kingdom.

His unique position has allowed him to bridge worlds, most notably through his work with Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip-hop festival. After seeing the impact of his Chosen Journey platform in Atlanta, the festival organizers invited him to bring his ministry to their massive stage. This unprecedented move shocked many but provided a platform to reach millions. Trendsetter Sense shouted out key figures like Troy Gunn, DJ 5 Venoms, and the heads of Rolling Loud for opening the door and allowing his message to be heard.

A major highlight of the interview was the discussion around his new single, “Lord Jesus.” The track is a powerhouse collaboration featuring legendary producer Zaytoven, 1k Few, and Young Dro. Trendsetter Sense shared the incredible story of how the song came together. His connection with Zaytoven, a trap music legend who still plays in church every Sunday, and his long-standing friendship with 1k Few created the perfect storm for this anthem of faith. The song is a testament to his journey and his mission to infuse the hip-hop industry with a powerful message of hope.

Trendsetter Sense Talks Faith, Hip-Hop, and His Journey on The Nightly Spirit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com