Nearly A Dozen Baltimore Schools Face Ongoing Weather-Related Challenges

At least nine Baltimore City schools are still dealing with the aftermath of severe winter weather that swept through Maryland earlier this month, district officials confirmed Wednesday.

Nearly two weeks after a powerful storm dropped close to eight inches of snow on the city, frigid temperatures that lingered well below freezing have continued to cause problems inside several school buildings. As a result, some schools have been forced to close temporarily, dismiss students early, or transition to virtual learning while repairs are underway.

According to the district, the following schools reported weather-related issues on Wednesday: Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle School, Beechfield Elementary/Middle School, Forest Park High School, Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle School, Liberty Elementary School, Arlington Elementary School, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School, and the Baltimore School for the Arts.

Officials say burst pipes and power outages are among the primary concerns impacting buildings.

The Baltimore School for the Arts has been hit particularly hard. A large pipe burst inside the building last week, leading to significant flooding. Due to the extent of the damage, the school has shifted to virtual learning while crews work to address repairs. Administrators expect the building to remain closed for multiple days as restoration efforts continue.

District leaders say they are monitoring conditions closely and working to resolve remaining issues as quickly as possible to minimize further disruption for students and staff.

