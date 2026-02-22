WATCH: Mayor Brandon Scott Reflects On Black Leadership, Baltimore Pride And the Future Of The City

Listen Live
Mayor Brandon Scott on Black Leadership and Baltimore’s Future

Published on February 22, 2026

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined 92Q personality Persia Nicole for a candid conversation marking Black History Month, touching on leadership, controversy, and the city’s future as Baltimore continues to evolve as a proudly Black metropolis.

Speaking alongside his young daughter, affectionately called “Baby Cam” by Persia, Scott framed his leadership journey as one rooted in service to Baltimore’s people. As one of the youngest mayors in a major U.S. city, he acknowledged that controversy has followed many of his decisions, but said criticism has never shaken his purpose.

“Controversy most of the time is for the right reason,” Scott said. “I was put here to do things a different way and make sure that my people were represented.”

One of the most difficult moments of his tenure came early, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott recalled ordering residents to stay home and shuttering nightlife, a move that sparked protests from club owners, DJs and entertainers. Despite backlash, he said the decision was necessary to save lives.

“I had to take that heat so their grandmother wouldn’t die,” he said.

Scott also addressed Baltimore’s national image, arguing the city is often unfairly targeted because of its Black identity and history. He pointed to generations of influential Black Baltimoreans who shaped the nation, including Frederick Douglass, Thurgood Marshall, and Elijah Cummings.

“We are a beacon for unapologetic Blackness,” Scott said. “That scares some people because they think Black people are only supposed to get to a certain point.”

Asked about recent racially charged political rhetoric, Scott said he was less surprised by public statements than by silence from those who failed to condemn them, warning that racism remains deeply embedded in American society.

Looking ahead, Scott said his administration’s priorities include continuing to reduce violence, revitalizing neighborhoods, and supporting Black homeownership. He noted new restaurants and businesses are expected to open this year and highlighted national attention on single Black women as a growing force in Baltimore’s housing market.

For young Baltimoreans watching his leadership, Scott’s message was simple: be proud of who you are and where you come from.

“Only they can stop themselves from accomplishing what they set their minds to,” he said.

Asked to define Black leadership in Baltimore in 2026, Scott answered in one line: “Bold, unapologetic and focused.”

As the city celebrates Black History Month, Scott said his vision remains clear, a growing, culturally rich Baltimore that honors its past while building a stronger future.

