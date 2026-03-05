Listen Live
Former President Obama to Attend Rev. Jesse Jackson Funeral

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Homegoing Service [Watch]

Published on March 5, 2026

Former Presidents Barack Obama, BIll Clinton and Joe Biden are expected to attend the late Reverend Jesse Jackson’s funeral this Friday in Chicago.

The service is being led by Dr. Charles Jenkins and Rev. James T. Meeks, the family said. According to CBS News, other notable speakers will include Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, U.S. Rep Maxine Waters, Chicago Cubs owner Tim Ricketts, Rabbi Sharon Brous and businessman Jim Reynolds.

On Monday, the Civil Rights leader was honored in Columbia, South Carolina. A horse-drawn cassion brought the casket to the Statehouse were he was laid with an American flag over his casket. Rev. Jackson is only the second Black person to lie in the SC Statehouse.

He also lay in honor at the Rainbow PUSH Headquarters last week.

Jackson was born in segregated Greenville, SC. In the 1960s, he led seven Black high school students into a whites-only library where they sat down quietly to read and were later arrested. That incident was where his fight for civil rights activism began.

The homegoing service, titled The People’s Celebration, is set to be held on Friday, March 6 House of Hope at 752 E. 114th St. in Chicago. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m. and services begin at 11 a.m.

Rev. Jackson passed away on Feb. 17 at age 84. He had a rare neurological disorder that affected his mobility and speech in later years. He was a leader for social justice, a two-time presidential candidate, and protege of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

