The United States Is Engaged In A War Nobody Wants

History has a strange habit of producing wars that almost nobody asked for. Not the people who have to fight them. Not the families who have to bury the dead. And certainly not the taxpayers who will be paying the bill long after the politicians who approved it have retired to cushy think-tank jobs. Yet somehow, here we are again: another war, another set of casualties, and another blank check written in the name of “necessity.”

If this all feels familiar, that’s because it is. The United States has been through this cycle before—from the slow unraveling of the Vietnam War to the disastrous justifications that launched the Iraq War. Each time, the pitch starts the same way: urgent warnings, grave speeches, and promises that the conflict will be quick, necessary, and decisive. And each time, reality shows up later with a very different invoice.

Because the cost of bombing a country that hadn’t done a thing to the United States is that we are now most likely responsible for the deaths of 168 people, many of them children, on Feb. 28, sources told CBS News.

They didn’t ask for this war either. And while the school was not the target of the attack, they are the collateral damage of a president who is indebted to Israel and has thus taken on the nonchalant attitude that killing–even children–is a part of war. The grossly inept, mediocre white man, whose only qualification for the Secretary of Defense is that he’s a mediocre white man, has gloated in the deaths of Iranians since the war began.

“This was never meant to be a fair fight, and it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be,” Pete Hegseth bragged to reporters at the Pentagon.

“Death and destruction from the sky all day long,” he added.

For all those MAGAs who claimed they voted for Donald Trump because they believed that former Vice President Kamala Harris was going to take America to war, the president didn’t just play in your faces; he’s openly taunting you.

Hell, he even renamed the Department of Defense to the Department of War, bypassed any Congressional input into his war plans, took up a fight that had nothing to do with America, and won’t state whether or not he plans to bring back the draft.

But none of it appears to matter. MAGA still supports their leader with an undying love that is usually reserved for a child and their father. The wars, the deaths, the hatred America is creating by bombing countries that shouldn’t even be on the United States radar will keep us perpetually on the offensive and broke. The president doesn’t even have a plan on how to end this uncivil war he created. He’s just running off vibes.

And, because the war on America was a coordinated attack by the president and his band of limitless mediocre white folks, we don’t even know if the reported number of seven U.S. deaths since the war in Iran began is true.

The president has already announced that once the war in Iran is over, he plans on attacking Cuba, which means that America will be at war for the foreseeable future, and the endgame appears to be that the president will do everything in his power to ensure that America forgets about the Epstein files.

That’s what all of this is about. All of the violent rhetoric and the bombing are all about trying to turn Americans’ attention to unneeded and unasked-for wars that the U.S. keeps creating. Because wars that begin without a clear purpose rarely end quickly. They expand. They morph. They create new enemies and new justifications. What starts as a targeted strike becomes a campaign. A campaign becomes a conflict. A conflict becomes a permanent military presence in a place Americans can barely find on a map.

Right now, the United States appears to be sprinting headfirst into a future defined by perpetual conflict—wars started without consensus, funded without restraint, and justified with slogans instead of strategy.

And the tragedy is that the people paying the highest price—the children killed in bombings, the soldiers sent into combat, and the taxpayers footing the bill—are the very people who never asked for this war in the first place.

But they’re the ones who will live with its consequences long after the speeches end and the bombs stop falling.

Meanwhile, the president—the hub of all this chaos and turmoil—spent his weekend golfing. As war rages overseas and American soldiers risk their lives to serve the president’s unyielding ego, he couldn’t be bothered to stay at the White House and quarterback the conflict he helped ignite. Nope. He was on the golf course, burning through millions of taxpayer dollars like it’s just another line item on the scorecard.

Because that’s the real insult layered on top of the tragedy. The people making the decisions rarely carry the consequences. The bombs fall on somebody else’s children. The deployments happen to somebody else’s family. The debt lands on the backs of everyday Americans who will be paying for this war long after the last bunker-busting speech fades from cable news.

War, apparently, is just another weekend activity in Washington—something to announce on Friday and forget about by tee time on Saturday. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is left to clean up the wreckage.

