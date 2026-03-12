Love Your Neighbors | Faith Walking

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Erica delivered a powerful “Faith Walk” segment that challenged our community to take a hard look at how we treat each other. Leaning heavily on the scripture of John 13:34-35, she reminded us of the ultimate standard: loving one another just as Christ loved us. In a world that constantly tells us to put ourselves first, her message offers a culturally connected, refreshing take on what it actually means to walk in faith.

The foundation of Erica’s message tackles the raw difficulty of unselfish love. Let us be real—loving everybody is not easy. As Erica humorously pointed out, all of God’s children are not the same. It can be incredibly uncomfortable to show grace to people who constantly test our patience. Yet, she emphasizes that sacrificial love is the defining mark of true believers. We celebrate diversity in our community, but true unity requires us to extend patience and kindness even when it feels unfair.



Erica also boldly addressed the modern “cut-off” culture that dominates our social media feeds. Today, popular advice tells us to set rigid boundaries, protect our peace at all costs, and completely write off those who hurt us. She challenged this mindset directly, specifically mentioning the heavy burden of holding onto lifelong hatred for an ex-partner. While holding a grudge might feel justified, Erica reminded us that isolating ourselves from family and community does not align with the Word. True healing and inclusive journeys start with forgiveness.

Another major highlight of the segment focused on servant leadership. We see leaders in our neighborhoods, churches, and workplaces who believe that demanding excellence requires a harsh, mean-spirited approach. Erica completely dismantled this idea. Leading and serving must include love. You cannot bash people and claim to be operating in excellence. She even took a moment to address a listener’s struggle with a difficult employer, reminding us that we must extend this same standard of love to our bosses. Empowering others means leading with a heart of grace, not a heavy hand.

Finally, Erica broke down the simple truth that love is an action word: love gives. It is easy to quote scriptures, but we have to ask ourselves what we are actually giving to the people around us. Genuine love gives second chances. It gives people an opportunity to explain. It gives long-suffering and grace. As we navigate our daily lives and engage with our community, let us carry this Ericaism with us. Loving our neighbors might challenge us, but it is the key to building stronger, more deeply connected communities.

