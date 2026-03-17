Listen Live
Close
Local

Southwest to End Service at Washington Dulles Airport

Published on March 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Southwest Airlines At Los Angeles International Airport
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Southwest Airlines said travelers in the region should not expect major disruptions to flight availability, noting that the carrier already operates service from several key airports. These include Chicago Midway International Airport, Baltimore–Washington International Airport in Maryland, and Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

Southwest confirmed that it will continue operating a combined 271 flights to 79 destinations from the two Washington-area airports it serves. Company officials described the region as a critical market, pointing to the airline’s position as the largest carrier in the Washington area based on passenger volume.

Southwest’s operations at Washington Dulles International Airport date back to 2006, reflecting its long-standing presence in the region.

Overall, Southwest said its existing network and continued service at multiple airports will help ensure travelers retain a wide range of flight options.

Southwest to End Service at Washington Dulles Airport was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
The crucifix symbol of christ Jesus cross on the holy spirit light background
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist

32 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

14 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Multiple Maryland School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Amid Weather Concerns

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close