Maryland House Passes Energy Bill Promising Utility Savings

Source: John Lamb / Getty

Maryland lawmakers spent hours Tuesday debating a sweeping energy reform package aimed at lowering utility costs for residents. The proposed legislation, known as the Utility RELIEF Act, cleared the House after being introduced late last week and now moves to the Senate for further consideration, FOX Baltimore reports.

Backed by Governor Wes Moore and legislative leaders, the bill is projected to save Maryland households at least 150 dollars per year on energy bills. Supporters say the fast moving proposal combines elements from multiple previously debated measures and is designed to provide both immediate financial relief and long term system improvements.

House Speaker Joseline Peña Melnyk described the legislation as a balanced approach that addresses current cost concerns while preparing the state’s energy infrastructure for the future. She noted that bipartisan dissatisfaction with the bill suggests lawmakers are striking a compromise.

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Republican leaders, however, criticized the proposal as insufficient. House Minority Leader Jason Buckel argued the state’s focus on expanding wind and solar energy has contributed to rising costs, pointing out that electricity prices have increased significantly in recent years. While he acknowledged that any ratepayer relief is welcome, he said the estimated monthly savings would not meaningfully offset overall cost increases.

The bill includes funding for additional clean energy projects and requires utilities to adopt advanced grid technologies to improve efficiency. It also eliminates certain financial incentives tied to participation in the PJM regional energy market and makes significant adjustments to the state’s EmPower energy efficiency program, including scaling back future targets and ending gas related initiatives.

Additional provisions would lower the threshold for large energy users, such as data centers, to pay higher tariffs, ensuring they contribute more toward system costs. Lawmakers also proposed limits on how ratepayer funds can be used for high executive salaries and required regulatory review for underground transmission projects.

Republicans introduced several amendments during debate, including proposals to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and halt new data center development, but none were adopted.

Maryland House Passes Energy Bill Promising Utility Savings was originally published on 92q.com