Source: General / Radio One

Three people are in custody after a gun was discharged inside Arundel Mills Mall, leading to a police chase that ended in Baltimore County on Saturday, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Officers say the incident began around 5 p.m. near the Burlington store inside the mall. Investigators say a man reported he was leaving the mall when he was approached and assaulted by a group. During the altercation, the man pulled out a handgun, which led to a struggle. Police say the weapon discharged during that struggle, striking one of the suspects in the wrist.

Following the gunfire, the group fled the mall in a black Nissan Altima.

Despite the incident, authorities determined there was no ongoing threat to the public, and the mall was able to resume normal operations.

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Police later tracked the suspect vehicle with help from the Anne Arundel County Real-Time Information Center. Officers located the car in the Glen Burnie area and initiated a pursuit along I-97, which continued into Baltimore County.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed on I-695. All three suspects then attempted to flee on foot, prompting a coordinated response from Anne Arundel County Police, Baltimore County Police, and Baltimore City units.

All three individuals were quickly apprehended and taken into custody. Police say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. One Anne Arundel County officer was also injured in the incident, though those injuries were not considered life-threatening.

As of now, investigators say the motive behind the altercation and the relationship between those involved remain unclear.

3 Arrested After Gun Discharge at Arundel Mills Mall, Police Chase Ends in Crash was originally published on 92q.com