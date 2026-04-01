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McCormick Combines with Unilever Food Division in Major Deal

McCormick To Combine With Unilever Food Division In $20B Power Move

Published on April 1, 2026

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McCormick, the Hunt Valley-based spice and flavor company, announced Tuesday that it plans to combine with Unilever’s food division, bringing together major brands like Hellmann’s and Knorr under one umbrella.

The move comes as packaged food companies face ongoing pressure from inflation and shifting consumer habits. In recent years, companies across the industry have restructured or made acquisitions to stay competitive. McCormick’s deal is one of the latest efforts to strengthen market position and drive growth.

Under the agreement, the combined company will operate under the McCormick name and leadership. However, Unilever and its shareholders are expected to hold a 65% stake, valued at $29.1 billion, along with $15.7 billion in cash. McCormick shareholders will own the remaining 35%.

The merger is expected to create a business with approximately $20 billion in annual revenue by fiscal year 2025. Executives say the deal will expand McCormick’s reach in high-growth regions like Latin America and Asia, where Unilever has a strong presence, while boosting Unilever’s footprint in North America.

The companies also plan to strengthen their position in food service. Unilever has historically been strong in restaurant kitchens, while McCormick products are staples in households.

Leaders from both companies say the partnership could generate $600 million in annual cost savings and accelerate growth in key categories. The deal is expected to close by mid-2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

McCormick To Combine With Unilever Food Division In $20B Power Move was originally published on 92q.com

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