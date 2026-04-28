Maryland Cracks Down on Grocery Pricing, Expands Voter Protections

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Maryland is rolling out a new set of laws aimed at protecting voters, reforming child welfare oversight, and regulating grocery store pricing after Governor Wes Moore signed multiple bills Tuesday.

The latest batch follows more than 150 bills Moore approved shortly after the General Assembly wrapped its legislative session earlier this month.

One of the most closely watched measures is the Voting Rights Act of 2026, an emergency bill designed to prevent local governments from interfering with elections or voter access. The law also gives residents and the state’s attorney general the authority to sue counties or municipalities over voting practices.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Supporters, including State Sen. Charles Sydnor, say the legislation strengthens protections at a time when federal voting rights laws face potential challenges. Advocates argue it ensures Marylanders do not have to rely solely on outside organizations to defend their rights.

Lawmakers also passed Kanaiyah’s Law, named after 16-year-old Kanaiyah Ward, who died while in state care. The legislation bans placing children in unlicensed settings such as hotels and requires stronger background checks for adults in caregiving homes. It also creates an independent advocate within the Attorney General’s Office to review complaints and monitor the system. The law is set to take effect October 1, 2027.

Another major change targets grocery pricing. The Protection From Predatory Pricing Act will prohibit stores and delivery services from using dynamic pricing systems that adjust costs based on demand or consumer data. The law requires prices to remain fixed for at least one business day and bans the use of surveillance-based pricing tools starting October 1, 2026.

Groups like AARP praised the measure, saying it protects consumers from unpredictable price hikes. However, some Republican leaders criticized the move, arguing it does little to address broader affordability concerns like housing, taxes, and energy costs.

Maryland Cracks Down on Grocery Pricing, Expands Voter Protections was originally published on 92q.com