Does Your Speech Please The Lord? Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk On Watching Your Words

Asking God with the right motive, not selfish desires, can lead to extraordinary blessings.

Believers should filter their words to ensure they please God, not just themselves.

One God-pleasing request can transform a life, as seen in Solomon's example.

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Solomon’s Request That Pleased God

In this “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica looks at Solomon’s famous dream in 1 Kings 3:5–14. In the passage, God appears to Solomon at night and tells him, “Ask what I shall give you.” Solomon answers by honoring God’s mercy toward his father David and recognizing that God has made him king over a great people. He admits he feels like a child and does not know how to lead. Therefore, instead of asking for money, long life, or revenge on his enemies, he asks God for an understanding heart to discern between good and evil. Scripture then says, “The speech pleased the Lord.”

When Was The Last Time Heaven Liked Your Words?

Erica pauses on that line and turns the question toward listeners. When was the last time your speech pleased the Lord? When was the last time heaven got happy about something you said? Today, people talk, post, and comment constantly. We share opinions on everything and everyone. However, Erica challenges believers to consider whether their words ever make God smile the way Solomon’s request did.

God’s Response To A God‑Centered Request

Erica then reads how God responds to Solomon. Because Solomon did not ask for long life, riches, or the death of his enemies, God gives him wise understanding instead. He promises that no one like Solomon has ever lived before and no one like him will arise afterward. All of this flows from one God‑centered request. Erica is amazed that a single right response to God—spoken with the right motive—opened the door for so much favor and promise.

Checking The “Why” Behind What You Ask For

From there, Erica brings the message into everyday life. She asks listeners to watch their words, especially in prayer and desire. When you ask God for something, why are you asking? Is it to honor Him, serve Him, and please Him, or just to appease your own comfort and ego? She loves this scripture because it shows God is eager to respond when requests reflect His heart, not just human greed or fear.

Let Your Words Make God Smile Today

Erica closes by giving a simple daily filter. Ask yourself: Is this speech pleasing the Lord? Is this text message pleasing Him? Is this conversation something your Father God would approve of? If not, it is time to adjust. She urges listeners to watch their words all day long, remembering Solomon’s example and God’s response. After all, one God‑pleasing request changed Solomon’s life, and God still listens that closely to what His people say.

Does Your Speech Please The Lord? Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk On Watching Your Words was originally published on getuperica.com