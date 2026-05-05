Lifetime Announces Faith Film ‘Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery’ Starring 5-Time Grammy Award Winner Erica Campbell

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LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 – Lifetime announces its latest faith-based drama Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery, set to premiere on Saturday, June 6th at 8/7c. The movie stars Grammy Award-winning artist Erica Campbell as Cassie Newton, who is grappling with the consequences of her actions and the true meaning of faith and forgiveness. CJ Williams stars as Daniel, Cassie’s husband, whose unwavering love is put to the ultimate test while Traí Byers rounds out the love triangle as Troy Stamps, the “other man” whose presence threatens to unravel Cassie’s carefully constructed life. Jasmine Guy rounds out the cast as world renown empowerment speaker, Anita Pierce and former NBA champion Matt Barnes makes his movie debut portraying the affable Detective Wilson in the thought-provoking film that explores the complexities of faith, morality, and personal integrity in the face of temptation and betrayal.

In Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery, Cassie Newton, a renowned Christian feminist icon and bestselling author, finds her world turned upside down when she becomes the target of a blackmail scheme. Confronted with damning evidence of her extramarital affair, Cassie must navigate the treacherous waters of public scrutiny while fighting to salvage her marriage, career, and the trust of her devoted followers. As the stakes escalate and the betrayal of a once-trusted assistant comes to light, Cassie is forced to confront her own hypocrisy and make an impossible choice. Will she compromise her principles to protect her brand and the safety of her followers, or will she risk losing everything by exposing her own failings?

Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery is produced by Releve Entertainment and Swirl Films, with Dr. Holly Carter, Angela Shin, Keesha Brickhouse, Eric Tomosunas, Ron Robinson, and Errol Sadler serving as executive producers. Patricia Cuffie Jones directs from a script by Nneka Grestle.

Lifetime Announces Faith Film ‘Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery’ Starring 5-Time Grammy Award Winner Erica Campbell was originally published on praiserichmond.com