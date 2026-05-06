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TASHA PAGE LOCKHART HITS BILLBOARD TOP TEN

Published on May 6, 2026

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Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Vocal dynamo Tasha Page-Lockhart is in the recording studio laying down tracks for her first solo album since 2017’s The Beautiful Project. The first radio single “He’s on the Way” (Giftbox Music Group / Tyscot Records) has been released on all digital music platforms and has racked up over 50,000 streams globally. The early success has also earned the track a No. 10 debut placement on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart.

The modern R&B/Hip-Hop flavored track was written and produced by Page-Lockhart with Charles “Ollie” Harris who has been collaborating with the Motor City native for a decade on songs such as her former Billboard Top 20 smash, “Over and Over.” The song is already opening new doors for the BET Sunday Best Season 6 contest winner. The afternoon host JusNik of New York City’s legendary R&B radio station WBLS 107.5 FM played the song on release day, and it’s even been featured on some Hip-Hop outlets such as SiriusXM’s Holy Culture Channel. 

Consumer Listening Link: https://TashaPageLockhart.lnk.to/Hesontheway

Page-Lockhart and her Giftbox Music Group partner Kai Tyler have already created a vault full of songs that will showcase not only her dynamic vocal range but also a full picture of who she is as a recording artist. “This is a truly full-circle moment for Tasha,” says Tyler. “We’re deeply grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Tyscot team, an amazing company and a driving force in this genre. With my experience and Tasha’s magical voice, we’re excited to open Giftbox Music’s box of gifts for her fans—hence the name Giftbox Music.”

TASHA PAGE LOCKHART HITS BILLBOARD TOP TEN was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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