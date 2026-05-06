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Maryland State Fair Returns to Timonium for Three Weekends

Here’s When the Maryland State Fair Returns to Timonium This Year

Published on May 6, 2026

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Fireworks and Ferris Wheels at Night at The Maryland State Fair. Timonium, Maryland, United States of America
Source: Design Pics Editorial / Getty

The countdown is on for one of Maryland’s biggest summer traditions as the 145th Maryland State Fair prepares to return with rides, food, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

This year’s fair will run across three weekends at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium: Aug. 27 through Aug. 30, Sept. 3 through Sept. 7, and Sept. 10 through Sept. 13.

In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, fair organizers are planning several patriotic-themed attractions throughout the event, including special competitions, prize giveaways, strolling entertainers, and a veteran’s showcase.

Guests can also expect the return of carnival rides, games, exhibits, and food vendors that have become staples of the annual event.

Fair officials said admission gates will close at 9 p.m. each night. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old to enter.

Additional information, including tickets and a full schedule of events, is available through the fair’s official website. Click here for details.

Here’s When the Maryland State Fair Returns to Timonium This Year was originally published on 92q.com

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