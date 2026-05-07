Baltimore’s Hidden History: Some Facts That May Surprise You
Baltimore’s Hidden History: Some Facts That May Surprise You
- Baltimore was the birthplace of the National Anthem, written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812.
- The Ouija board was first patented and produced in Baltimore in 1890.
- The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad offered one of the nation's first commercial passenger rail services in 1830.
Baltimore is Maryland’s largest city, but it’s also packed with rich history tied to politics, literature, transportation, and culture. From the origins of the National Anthem to the roots of commercial railroads, the city has played a major role in shaping American history.
Here are some fascinating facts you may not have known about Baltimore, according to TheBayNet.
The Baltimore Ravens Were Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe
The Baltimore Ravens were named after Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem, “The Raven.” Poe once lived in Baltimore, and his literary legacy remains deeply connected to the city. The team’s mascot, Poe, also honors the legendary writer.
Baltimore Is Known as “Charm City”
Baltimore earned the nickname “Charm City” during a 1974 marketing campaign supported by then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer. The city’s historic neighborhoods, waterfront views, and unique architecture continue to make the nickname fitting decades later.
The Star-Spangled Banner Was Born in Baltimore
Francis Scott Key wrote what would later become the United States National Anthem after witnessing the Battle of Baltimore at Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. Today, the anthem remains one of the city’s most important historical contributions.
Ouija Boards Have Baltimore Roots
The Ouija board was first patented and produced in Baltimore in 1890. The city became the birthplace of the commercial “talking board” thanks to inventor Elijah Bond and the Kennard Novelty Company.
Baltimore Helped Launch Commercial Railroads
The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad offered one of the nation’s first commercial passenger rail services in 1830. The original railway route carried passengers from Baltimore to Ellicott’s Mills, helping shape the future of transportation in America.
Baltimore Was Named After Cecilius Calvert
The city was named after Cecilius Calvert, the second Lord Baltimore and one of the key figures behind Maryland’s founding in the 1600s. His influence can still be seen throughout the state today.
The National Aquarium Is Maryland’s Largest Paid Attraction
Located in the Inner Harbor, Baltimore’s National Aquarium attracts visitors from around the world each year. It remains the largest paid attraction in Maryland and features thousands of aquatic animals and exhibits.
Baltimore Once Had the Largest Free Black Community in America
Before the Civil War, Baltimore was home to the nation’s largest population of free Black residents. The city played an important role in Black history and culture during the 1800s.
The First Telegram Was Sent to Baltimore
In 1844, inventor Samuel F.B. Morse sent the first telegram from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore. The famous message read, “What hath God wrought.”
Baltimore’s Hidden History: Some Facts That May Surprise You was originally published on 92q.com