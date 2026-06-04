Maryland Officials Launch Summer Safety Campaign As ‘100 Deadliest Days’ Begin

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Maryland transportation and law enforcement officials are encouraging drivers to stay safe on the roads as the state enters the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic crashes and fatalities typically increase nationwide.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and the Maryland State Police announced a statewide summer safety initiative on Thursday aimed at reducing impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving.

As part of the campaign, Maryland State Police troopers from all 23 barracks, along with local law enforcement agencies, will conduct increased traffic enforcement efforts, DUI saturation patrols, and public education programs throughout the summer months.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers have already removed more than 2,000 suspected impaired drivers from Maryland roads so far this year. In addition, the agency’s State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team has arrested 333 suspected impaired drivers in areas with high rates of alcohol-related crashes, including the Baltimore and Washington metropolitan regions.

Speeding remains another major concern. State police reported issuing citations to approximately 1,600 drivers traveling at least 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Of those, about 350 drivers were clocked driving faster than 100 miles per hour.

Officials say impaired driving continues to have devastating consequences across the state. Over the past five years, nearly 800 people have been killed and close to 15,000 others injured in crashes involving impaired drivers in Maryland.

The safety campaign also highlights the dangers of distracted and aggressive driving, which remain among the leading causes of serious and fatal crashes during the summer travel season.

Authorities are urging motorists to designate a sober driver or use rideshare services if they plan to consume alcohol or drugs, buckle up on every trip, obey posted speed limits, and remain alert for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

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Drivers are also reminded to slow down in work zones and follow Maryland’s Move Over law by changing lanes or reducing speed when approaching stopped emergency, maintenance, or service vehicles displaying warning lights.

Pedestrians are encouraged to use marked crosswalks whenever possible, stay alert while walking, and wear reflective or brightly colored clothing when traveling at night.

The initiative is part of Maryland’s ongoing Serious About Safety campaign and the state’s broader effort to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on roadways statewide.

Maryland Officials Launch Summer Safety Campaign As ‘100 Deadliest Days’ Begin was originally published on 92q.com