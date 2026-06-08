Karmelo Anthony Trial: Prosecution Rests After Calling 21 Witnesses, Students Testify Against Self-Defense Claims

Prosecution argues Anthony escalated dispute, introducing deadly force over minor disagreement.

Defense claims Anthony acted in self-defense, fearing for safety after being physically confronted.

Jury must decide if Anthony's actions constituted murder or lawful self-defense.

Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe / Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

Things are developing quickly in this case, and the tension is rising every single day.

According to NBC DWF, the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony took a major step forward on its third day as prosecutors officially rested their case after presenting testimony aimed at proving the then-17-year-old intentionally escalated a dispute in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, at track meet that ended with the death of fellow teenager Austin Metcalf. Much of the day’s testimony focused on eyewitness accounts from students who witnessed the moments leading up to the fatal stabbing. Several witnesses described a verbal dispute after Anthony was asked to leave the Memorial team tent during a weather delay. According to testimony, Anthony repeatedly refused requests to move and at one point allegedly warned, “touch me and find out.”

An unidentified 17-year-old witness was cross-examined by the state and asked to confirm a previous statement that Karmelo was defiant when told by Metcalf to leave the athlete’s tent, saying, “Make me.” The teenager also testified that Karmelo put his hands inside a backpack during the verbal exchange.

“How did you take that?” Wirskye asked. “I thought he is capable of doing a violent act,” the witness answered. “Austin didn’t punch him, did he?” asked Wirskye. “No, sir,” the witness answered. “He was trying to just get a hold of him and move him out.” “You see the shove, you expect a shove back?” asked Wirskye. “Yes, sir,” the witness answered.

One student testified that Metcalf did eventually shove Anthony after the exchange became increasingly tense. This shove represents the first physical contact that either boy made with the other during the dispute. Witnesses described the shove as neither especially aggressive nor insignificant, a detail that could prove critical as jurors weigh Anthony’s claim that he feared for his safety.

Love Crime? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Prosecutors used the testimony to support their argument that Anthony introduced deadly force into what began as a relatively minor disagreement. Their witnesses largely portrayed Anthony as confrontational during the encounter and suggested he had opportunities to de-escalate before the situation turned deadly.

After presenting those witnesses, the state rested its case, shifting the focus to the defense, reports NBC DFW.

Anthony’s attorneys then called football and track coach Adam Linwood, whose testimony was designed to support the self-defense argument. Linwood discussed the physical differences between Anthony and Metcalf and testified about how Anthony may have perceived the confrontation. The defense has consistently argued that Anthony reacted to being physically confronted and believed he was in danger when Metcalf shoved him. Linwood’s testimony marked the beginning of the defense’s effort to convince jurors that Anthony’s actions were the result of a split-second decision made during a rapidly escalating confrontation rather than an intentional act of murder.

The closely watched trial is expected to continue with additional defense witnesses. Jurors will ultimately decide whether Anthony’s actions constituted murder, as prosecutors contend, or lawful self-defense, as his attorneys argue. If convicted of first-degree murder, Anthony faces a potential sentence ranging from five years to life in prison.

Karmelo Anthony Trial: Prosecution Rests After Calling 21 Witnesses, Students Testify Against Self-Defense Claims was originally published on bossip.com