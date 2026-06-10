10 Fun Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Corn

1. Corn Is In More Things Than You Think You might expect to find corn in tortilla chips and popcorn, but it’s also hiding in soda, toothpaste, batteries, cosmetics, medications, paper products, and even some clothing. Experts estimate that thousands of products contain corn or corn-derived ingredients.

2. Indiana Is One Of America’s Corn Powerhouses Indiana consistently ranks among the top corn-producing states in the country alongside Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Hoosier farmers plant millions of acres of corn every year, helping feed people, livestock, and industries around the world.

3. Every Ear Of Corn Has An Even Number Of Rows Take a look at an ear of corn and start counting the rows. You’ll notice something interesting: they’re almost always even-numbered. Most ears contain between 16 and 20 rows of kernels. Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. One Corn Stalk Usually Produces Just One Ear Despite what cartoons may have led you to believe, most corn plants only produce one primary ear of corn. Some plants may grow a second smaller ear, but one is generally the standard.

5. Corn Can Grow Crazy Fast Under ideal conditions, corn can grow several inches in a single day. During peak growing season in the Midwest, farmers can practically watch their fields change week by week.

6. Popcorn Is Thousands Of Years Old Popcorn isn’t a modern invention. Archaeologists have discovered popcorn kernels that are more than 5,000 years old. That means people were enjoying movie-night snacks long before movies even existed.

7. Corn Is Actually A Grass Believe it or not, corn belongs to the grass family. That means it’s related to plants like wheat, rice, bamboo, and even the grass growing in your front yard.

8. The Average Ear Has About 800 Kernels Most ears of corn contain around 800 kernels arranged in 16 rows. That’s a lot of kernels from one single ear.

9. Corn Is Used To Make Fuel Corn helps power more than just dinner plates. Ethanol, a renewable fuel source often blended into gasoline, is made largely from corn. Many vehicles across the United States run on fuel containing corn-based ethanol.

10. Corn Can “Talk” To Other Plants Scientists have discovered that corn plants release chemical signals when they’re under attack from insects. These signals can alert neighboring plants and even attract beneficial insects that help defend the crop.

Bonus Fact: Indiana Has More Corn Than People Indiana is home to roughly 6.9 million residents, but the state grows billions of bushels of corn. It’s safe to say corn wins that population battle by a landslide.