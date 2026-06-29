Heat Dome Brings Extreme Heat and Alert Days to Baltimore

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Heat Dome to Bring Dangerous Temperatures to Baltimore This Week

Baltimore is expected to experience dangerously hot weather this week as a powerful heat dome settles over parts of the East Coast, bringing several days of extreme temperatures.

Temperatures will begin the week in the upper 80s before climbing close to 100 degrees as July begins. Forecasters warn that the prolonged stretch of heat could create hazardous conditions, especially for vulnerable populations.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days from Wednesday, July 1, through Saturday, July 4, due to the anticipated extreme heat.

What Is a Heat Dome?

A heat dome is a weather pattern caused by a strong, high-pressure system that traps hot air near the Earth’s surface. Much like a lid on a pot, the high-pressure system prevents the hot air from escaping, allowing temperatures to build over several days.

These systems can linger for days or even weeks, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, drought conditions, and wildfires.

How to Stay Safe During Extreme Heat

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking the following precautions during periods of extreme heat:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Limit outdoor activities or schedule them during the cooler morning or evening hours.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and apply sunscreen when outdoors.

Take frequent breaks if working or exercising outside.

Cool off with a shower or bath.

Check on elderly neighbors, family members, and friends who may be at greater risk.

Never leave children or pets unattended inside a parked vehicle, even for a short time.

Officials encourage residents to stay informed by monitoring local weather forecasts and to take the heat seriously as temperatures continue to rise throughout the week.

Heat Dome Brings Extreme Heat and Alert Days to Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com