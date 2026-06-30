Faith Walk: Always Pray and Release Heaven’s Power

Prayer is a powerful exchange with God that brings energy, clarity, and peace.

The Bible calls us to a lifestyle of continuous prayer, modeling Jesus' example.

Praying for God's will to be done on earth invites heaven to intervene in real situations.

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Faith Walk: Always Pray and Never Give Up

In this Faith Walk on Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell urges listeners to “always pray” and never underestimate the power of talking to God. She notes that Scripture is full of examples of who prayed, how they prayed, and how God moved in difficult times. Even Jesus prayed and taught us to honor God’s sovereignty and power through our words.

Erica points out that prayer is one of the main areas the enemy fights. Many believers admit they fall asleep when they get on their knees or when they open the Bible. She calls this a spirit of slumber and distraction sent to keep people from tapping into their true spiritual power. The goal is to make prayer and the Word feel boring so you never experience the strength that comes from God’s presence.

For Erica, praying is anything but boring. She describes it as a powerful exchange: you talk to God, and God talks to you. In that moment, you step into His presence, which brings energy, clarity, and peace instead of sadness or low self-esteem. She reminds listeners that God really does hear their prayers and responds in His timing and His way.

The Bible calls believers to a lifestyle of prayer. First Thessalonians tells us to pray continually, and Ephesians instructs us to pray in the Spirit. Jesus modeled prayer through what we know as the Lord’s Prayer, beginning with “Our Father, which art in heaven, hallowed be thy name.” Erica highlights the line “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven” and explains its power. When you pray that God’s will be done on earth, you are inviting heaven to intervene in real situations.

She encourages listeners to pray that over their families, homes, jobs, minds, and loved ones. Recently, her sister Shante hosted a service where all of Erica’s sisters prayed together. Erica joined by phone on her way back from the BET Awards, lifting up families, siblings, children, and elders. She honors her mother and relatives who have been spiritual leaders and taught them the value of prayer.

Erica believes the power of prayer is a major reason she lives a blessed life today. Her life is not perfect, and her problems are not gone, but she is sure that God is present. She closes the Faith Walk urging listeners not to forget to pray and to spend intentional time with God. Always pray, because heaven moves when you do.

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Faith Walk: Always Pray and Release Heaven’s Power was originally published on getuperica.com