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Fish Kill Hits Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Fish Kill Hits Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Published on July 9, 2026

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Dead Silver carp
Maximillian-cabinet

Thousands of fish are floating dead in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after what’s being called a major fish kill.

The Maryland Department of the Environment says crews found about 1,000 dead menhaden, more than 120 blue crabs, and a small number of other fish. The affected area stretches from Canton Waterfront Park to South Ann Street and near the Domino Sugar plant.

Officials say the fish kill was likely caused by low oxygen levels in the water during a localized “Pistachio Tide” event. A bloom of sulfur bacteria created a green film on the water and a strong sulfur smell, using up the oxygen that fish and crabs need to survive.

Menhaden are an important part of the Chesapeake Bay because they’re a key food source for birds and larger fish.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened. Baltimore’s Inner Harbor saw at least three fish kills last year.

Fish Kill Hits Baltimore's Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com

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