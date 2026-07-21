Maryland EBT Cardholders to Receive New Chip-Enabled Cards by Mail

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty The Maryland Department of Human Services is rolling out new Electronic Benefit Transfer cards with upgraded security features designed to better protect residents’ SNAP and cash benefits. All Maryland EBT cardholders are expected to receive a new card by mail between July 13 and July 31. Cards will be sent to each recipient’s address currently on file with the state. The redesigned cards include EMV chip and tap-to-pay technology, similar to features found on many credit and debit cards. State officials say the added security will make it more difficult for criminals to steal card information and benefits. A cardholder’s benefit amount will not change during the transition. Any existing balance will automatically transfer to the new card.

New cards must be activated Once the new EBT card arrives, recipients must follow the instructions included in the envelope to activate it. Cardholders will also be required to create a new personal identification number during the activation process. After activation, recipients should begin using the new card to access their benefits. Marylanders are also encouraged to register for an account through the ebtEDGE Cardholder Portal or download the ebtEDGE mobile app for Apple or Android devices. The account allows users to link and manage their new cards.

Cardholders should confirm that the Department of Human Services has their correct mailing address to prevent delays. Contact information can be updated by signing into an account at benefits.maryland.gov, opening the “My Benefits Dashboard,” selecting “Report Changes” and submitting the updated information. Residents may also call the DHS Call Center at 1-800-332-6347 or visit a local Department of Social Services office for assistance. Proof of a current address may be required. Acceptable documents may include a government-issued identification card, lease agreement, rent receipt, mortgage statement or recent utility bill displaying the cardholder’s name and address.