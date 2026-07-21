Boyz II Men and Case to Headline Charm City Live 2026
Boyz II Men and Case To Headline Baltimore’s Charm City Live Festival
- Annual music festival celebrates Baltimore's culture and brings thousands to the city.
- Festival offers live music, children's activities, and a speakeasy experience for adults.
- Event supports local entrepreneurs and connects residents to job opportunities in Baltimore.
Baltimore is preparing to close out the summer festival season with the return of the Charm City Live Music Festival, featuring performances from R&B legends Boyz II Men and Case.
The fifth annual festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, from noon to 9 p.m. at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Baltimore. The event will celebrate the city’s music, arts, culture, businesses and community while bringing thousands of people to the heart of Baltimore.
Mayor Brandon Scott announced the lineup alongside leaders from Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, the Baltimore Development Corporation and the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
“This festival is about celebrating Baltimore and bringing our city together as we close out festival season for the city,” Scott said.
Scott also shared a personal connection to the event, revealing that he met his wife at the inaugural Charm City Live festival five years ago. He said the experience demonstrates the relationships and memories that can be created when the city provides spaces for residents to gather.
In addition to headliners Boyz II Men and Case, this year’s festival will feature music from several Baltimore-area DJs, including 92Q’s Porkchop. Additional performers and surprises may be announced ahead of the event.
Charm City Live will offer more than live music. Families will have access to an expanded children’s zone featuring activities and experiences throughout the day. The festival will also bring back its speakeasy experience for a second year, providing adults with a separate space to socialize and enjoy the celebration.
Residents searching for employment will be able to attend an on-site Baltimore City job fair. City officials encouraged people interested in working for Baltimore to attend the festival, speak with representatives and learn about available opportunities.
Local entrepreneurs will also be featured through the Baltimore Development Corporation’s Made in Baltimore program. The initiative supports locally owned businesses and gives vendors an opportunity to introduce their products to thousands of festivalgoers.
Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President Shelonda Stokes said Charm City Live has attracted an estimated 8,000 to 12,000 people annually during its first five years. She said the event’s impact extends beyond entertainment by supporting downtown businesses and strengthening Baltimore’s economy.
“From Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend, Baltimore is where you want to be,” Stokes said.
City leaders are encouraging attendees to support local vendors, explore downtown Baltimore and participate in the festival’s activities throughout the day.
Boyz II Men and Case To Headline Baltimore’s Charm City Live Festival was originally published on 92q.com