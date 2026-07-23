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Nearly 1.6 Million Dozen Eggs Recalled

Published on July 23, 2026

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Fresh eggs in refrigerator
Irfan Fahrozi ramdhani

Nearly 1.6 Million Dozen Eggs Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Risk

Nearly 1.6 million dozen white and brown cage-free eggs have been recalled after concerns they may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall, announced on July 22, was issued by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. and affects eggs produced at the company’s Texas facilities.

At the time of the announcement, the company said it had not received any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled eggs.

According to the FDA, the potential contamination was discovered during the company’s routine environmental testing and follow-up investigation. As a precaution, Midwest Poultry Services has stopped distributing fresh eggs from its Texas farms while the issue is being addressed.

Which Eggs Are Included in the Recall?

The recall applies to specific white and brown cage-free eggs with identifying codes printed on either side of the carton.

Consumers should check for:

  • Plant codes P-1950 or 0840962
  • Julian dates 157 through 184

Only eggs with these codes are included in the recall. Anyone who has purchased the affected products should avoid consuming them and follow the FDA’s guidance for returns or disposal.

Nearly 1.6 Million Dozen Eggs Recalled was originally published on 92q.com

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