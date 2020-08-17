Byron Cage Debuts New Single ‘I Can’t Give Up’; Talks Importance of Voting

| 08.17.20
Do you ever feel like things are too hard to continue? Well, Byron Cage has a new uplifting tune that will inspire you to keep on fighting.

Check out the clip above to hear the new song. Also, you’ll learn about Cage’s book that hopes to unite pastors and hear about why he thinks it is vital we all vote.

