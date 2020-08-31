Pastor Mike McBride Discusses The Role Of The Church And Politics [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.31.20
Pastor Mike McBride called in today to discuss the role of the church and politics, also dishing on a big free concert called “Black Church Rocks” that happens tomorrow. If you missed it, press play up top!

