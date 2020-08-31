GRIFF’s Prayer For Mask-Holes: Cover Your Nose And Mouth [VIDEO]

Some people that still think coronavirus is a fake but GRIFF has a PSA for those folks he calls mask-holes: Cover your nose and mouth! Before you watch, remember… it’s just jokes!

