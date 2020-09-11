CLOSE
Alicia Keys Partners With The NFL For $1 Billion Black Owned Business Fund

One of culture’s biggest voices is amplifying her community give back efforts in a major way. Alicia Keys is now working with the NFL to level the playing field for Black and Brown brands.

As spotted on HipHopDX the “You Don’t Know My Name” singer has partnered with the sports organization to provide Black owned businesses financial support to advance their reach. The league will launch an endowment fund worth 1 billion dollars to support the cause. She detailed the initiative in an interview with Billboard Magazine.

“We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us,” she said. “As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.”

The goal is build the fund past the original 1 billion dollar commitment by integrating other partner organizations who have yet to be announced. “The initial goal of $1 billion is to ensure a substantial commitment,” Keys says. “Even with that it does not come close to closing the economic gap. The next steps are to reach out to different industries to invite them to invest in racial justice and create a multi-billion dollar endowment across business sectors.”

On Thursday, September 10 she performed at the 2020-2021 opening game where the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, played the Houston Texans. Ironically many fans in the stands booed during a moment of silence in honor of racial equality. You can see her performance below.

