Maryland Officials: USPS Postcard On 2020 Election Contains Wrong Information

The Maryland State Board of Elections is alerting voters of a postcard from the U.S. Postcard Service, saying it has inconsistent information on the upcoming 2020 general election.

State election officials said the USPS notified them of the postcards last week, but first learned of and saw them on September 11 after it was already mailed. The cards contain information regarding vote by mail options.

“Portions of the postcard message are inconsistent with Maryland vote by mail guidelines. For instance, do not wait until 15 days before Election Day, November 3, to request a mail-in ballot,” said the state in a press release. “A voter’s request for a mail-in ballot in Maryland must be received by their local board of elections no later than October 20. If you request a ballot by mail, plan to mail your ballot application by October 15 to ensure that it will be delivered by October 20. There is no need to wait. Submit your application for a mail-in ballot at your earliest convenience.”

No postage is required to return a ballot received by mail. You can also take your ballot to the drop off boxes in the county that you live in.

“If you choose to have the mail-in ballot mailed to you, it will come with a pre-paid postage return envelope,” said the state. “If you choose to have your ballot emailed to you, you will need to print your ballot and pay the postage to return it.”

The locations of the ballot drop off boxes will be posted at elections.maryland.gov/2020 soon and will be included with mail-in ballot packets.

Source: CBS Baltimore

