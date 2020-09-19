Prime Time: Deion Sanders Has Been Tapped To Be Head Coach Of This HBCU

It seems one of the greatest talents ever to step onto a football field is taking his talents to the NCAA. Rumor has it Deion Sanders will be a head coach within a matter of days.

As spotted on NewJersey.com the former gridiron great might be taking some student athletes under his wing in 2020. According to The Spun the former Atlanta Hawk will be taking reigns over Jackson State University located in Jackson, Mississippi. Last year the JSU Tigers had a losing season with a 4-8 record. Even though the move is still in the works all signs pointing to the institution welcoming Neon Deion in with open arms.

If the whispers are indeed true this would be his first time taking on a staff role. Sanders previously held a seat on as an analyst on The NFL Network since his retirement in 2005. Additionally the job would seemingly bring a much needed spotlight back to HBCU sports.

While the Fort Meyers, Florida native has yet to confirm or deny the story it is being reported by several news outlets that the formal announcement will be made on Monday, September 21.

BREAKING: It’s official. Deion Sanders is the new Jackson State head coach. No. 21 will be introduced on the 21st of September as the program’s 21st head coach. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/ULwQsewFZv — Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) September 21, 2020

