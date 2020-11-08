CLOSE
Prayer Requests “Pray For More Love In America”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

First Responders/Healthcare Workers/Sanitation Workers

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers/Students

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Lewis Reed

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Honorable Mavis Thompson

Sheriff Vernon Betts

Captain Latricia Allen

Tashara Jones

Mayor Ella Jones

Congresswoman Cori Bush

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris

President Elect Joseph Biden

Families of Children Shot and Killed

Military Personnel – all inclusive

President Donald J Trump/Cabinet/Legislators

Coronavirus Patients

Family of Keith Brown, Family of Lady Maggie Lois Kelley, Greater Faith MBC, Friendly Temple MBC, Nicole – LaVerne Bland – Family of Rance Allen – Dorothy M – Deacon & Sister William C – Family of David Clinton -– Robert W – Thornton F – Rev. & Mrs. Herman Armstrong – Calvin King – Ms Robbie Montgomery – Alice H – Cheryl – Maurice – Linda H – Chassity C – St Louis Clergy Coalition  – Yvonne H (Oxford, MS)  – Stokes Family – DET. John L – Ofc. Bonner –Capt. L Allen – Karen C – Mother Mary Ward – Deacon Thomas Nellums –Front Line Workers –Joyce S – Joyce B – Kyrie – Milton -–Mother Mattie Vinson– Deacon O J – Melvin D –Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) –Ashley B – Marquita K (Columbus, MS) Houston & Bohannan Families – Deacon Clarence Grayson – Lisa E – Sis. January

 

 

 

Prayer Requests "Pray For More Love In America"

