Sunday School Review – “The Love Connection”

Radio Angel's Sunday School Review

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: THE LOVE CONNECTION

Printed Text: John 15:4-17

KEY VERSE: John 15:5 (NIV)

“I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

YOUR LIFE:

Realizing that we are friends of Jesus by His choice is a source of joy and assurance. However, we must remain vigilantly aware of His primary condition: “The Love Connection.” We must purposefully maintain an obedient fellowship with Him and love each other unselfishly, sacrificially, and unconditionally.

CLOSING THOUGHT:

The privilege of abiding in Christ carries with it non-negotiable responsibilities. Obedience and love for others must characterize the life of every “branch” of the “vine.” Our challenge is to strengthen our personal relationship with God consistently through prayer, study, and the unconditional application of His Word.

CLOSING PRAYER:

Loving Father, thank you for loving the Son and giving Him to share your love with us. Thank you for choosing us for the task of sharing the Good News of the Gospel to bear the fruit of saved souls. We commit ourselves to faithfully abiding in your love so that we will continuously “bear much fruit” for your glory.  In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

 

 

