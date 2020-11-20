CLOSE
More Than A Million Marylanders Have Subscribed To MD COVID Alert

More than a million people in Maryland have now opted in to MD COVID Alert.

It’s the service that complements traditional contact tracing efforts by using Bluetooth technology to notify a person if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 without compromising a person’s identity.

“MD COVID Alert is another important tool in our fight against COVID-19 in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “We are encouraging everyone to opt-in, which will help us stop the spread and protect our fellow Marylanders. This incredible response is a testament to the perseverance and vigilance of the people of our state during this unprecedented public health crisis.”

You can access MD COVID Alert by downloading the app if you have an Android phone. If you have an iPhone, you can access it by going to your settings.

Close