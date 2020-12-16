CLOSE
Dionne Warwick The Singer, Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Collaborating

The icon is still making moves at 80.

88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

At a fresh 80 years old, Dionne Warwick is still making power moves. The iconic singer will be collaborating with the same artists—Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd— she recently trolled on Twitter on a song, with the proceeds going to feed the hungry.

How real is that?

Over a week ago, Warwick had the Internet on fire when she questioned the nom de plumes of Chance and the Weeknd. Both artists embraced the friendly roasting, and even Warwick kicked in the joke that she was now going by Dionne The Singer.

And yes, she confirmed she is the one running her own Twitter account.

Reportedly, Warwick and Chance are now working on a song together. TMZ reports that the Weeknd will be participating in the collaborations as well. The tune is being written and produced by Warwick’s son, Dionne Damon Elliott, and is called “Nothing’s Impossible.”

Warwick expressed her excitement at having the Weeknd want to get down on Twitter, of course.

Proceeds from the song will be going to Hunger Not Impossible, which links people with to-go meals from local restaurants, and nationally.

For now, the song is set to drop in early 2021. Will you be supporting?

dionne warwick

