Baltimore City Schools Delay In-Person Learning Option To March

Baltimore City Public Schools has delayed its in-person learning option.

The school system will not offer the option until the first two weeks of March.

The new start dates are:

Kindergarten through grade 2 will begin Monday, March 1

Grades 3-5 and grade 9 will begin Monday, March 15

Grade 12 will begin April 12, 2021, the first day of the Fourth Quarter

NOTE: An update on pre-kindergarten, grades 6-8, and grades 10-11 will be provided in early March, at the latest

If your child attends a charter school, parents should visit the charter schools page to learn which schools will be opting into each phase of in-person learning, and visit their school’s website to review specific in-person learning plans.

While some teachers are calling the delay a victory, others are voicing their safety concerns.

